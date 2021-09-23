What you said: Sexual predators in schools should be locked up for a long time

Many TimesLIVE readers say the best punishment for sexual predators in schools is a long time in prison with no chance of being released.

This week, reports of desperate parents “covering” for sexual predators at schools have sent shock waves across the country.

Sunday Times reported that the mother of a 15-year-old girl refused to report a teacher who impregnated the teenager.

The mother described the man as a “saviour” because he buys the family groceries and gives them R1,000 cash monthly.

The teacher is still in a relationship with the woman’s daughter, who is repeating grade 11 after dropping out of school last year when she fell pregnant.

The girl’s mother vowed she will never report the teacher because if he loses his job, “we also lose this better life”.

Reacting to the report, 73% of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said sexual predators in schools should be locked up for a long time.

Sixteen percent said they should not be allowed to teach again.

Eleven percent said they should be named and shamed, so the community knows who they are.