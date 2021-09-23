What you said: Sexual predators in schools should be locked up for a long time
Many TimesLIVE readers say the best punishment for sexual predators in schools is a long time in prison with no chance of being released.
This week, reports of desperate parents “covering” for sexual predators at schools have sent shock waves across the country.
Sunday Times reported that the mother of a 15-year-old girl refused to report a teacher who impregnated the teenager.
The mother described the man as a “saviour” because he buys the family groceries and gives them R1,000 cash monthly.
The teacher is still in a relationship with the woman’s daughter, who is repeating grade 11 after dropping out of school last year when she fell pregnant.
The girl’s mother vowed she will never report the teacher because if he loses his job, “we also lose this better life”.
Reacting to the report, 73% of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said sexual predators in schools should be locked up for a long time.
Sixteen percent said they should not be allowed to teach again.
Eleven percent said they should be named and shamed, so the community knows who they are.
On social media, many weighed in on the debate.
“As long as parents are selling their daughters for full meat in their fridges, no-one can do anything. If I, as a mother, can't protect my precious daughter from perverts, who exactly can help that child?” asked Nomusa Faith Dlamini-Mnyathe.
“Once a learner falls pregnant, the department must register a case and take over. It is now a state case, not a parental case. Perpetrators, or those who impregnate learners, must face the law. No waste of time in courts,” said Elias Mphahlele.
“Lifetime memories don't easily fade. Therapy isn't helping. God must come to earth and physically punish them,” Johannes Crystal Manyaka added.
"The mother described the predator as a “saviour” because he buys the family groceries and gives them R1,000 cash monthly." 💔💔— Jou lekker ding (@t_nunubear) September 22, 2021
The families of these poor young victims are like scavengers more interested in filling their fridges, cupboards & purses. It is SHOCKING beyond understanding. Who can condone the rape & abuse of their child for food and money? They must also be arrested along with the predators.— Ruthless (@Ruthles06194448) September 22, 2021
What kind of monster takes advantage of a desperate family and exploits a 15 year old child and in essence destroying their future? This sickening.— x o l a n i ✨ 🌍 🇿🇦 🇵🇸 💟 ✊🏾 (@xolanimvulana) September 22, 2021