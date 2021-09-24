Big landscaping company nearly took out six Joburg trees worth R600K

Landscapers working for a big landscaping group have landed themselves in hot water after accepting a job to cut the branches of six Acacia trees which were blocking billboards at a shopping centre.

The trees are around 30-years old and are valued at R600,000 according to the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo.

The incident also happened during Arbour Month, a month where the country aims to create awareness for trees which are threatened by extinction. It is usually celebrated by planting trees.

On Wednesday Mmankwe Sebatjane, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo’s Senior Arboculturist, and Joseph Ndou, the regional manager, were in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, conducting site visits.

Driving along the William Nichol road they encountered a team of employees from the landscaping company allegedly illegally pruning down trees.