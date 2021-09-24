Big landscaping company nearly took out six Joburg trees worth R600K
Landscapers working for a big landscaping group have landed themselves in hot water after accepting a job to cut the branches of six Acacia trees which were blocking billboards at a shopping centre.
The trees are around 30-years old and are valued at R600,000 according to the Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo.
The incident also happened during Arbour Month, a month where the country aims to create awareness for trees which are threatened by extinction. It is usually celebrated by planting trees.
On Wednesday Mmankwe Sebatjane, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo’s Senior Arboculturist, and Joseph Ndou, the regional manager, were in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, conducting site visits.
Driving along the William Nichol road they encountered a team of employees from the landscaping company allegedly illegally pruning down trees.
According to a statement by Bryne Maduka, the managing director of Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, the Acacias were "severely pruned".
"Employees of the company claim they were acting on instruction by their superiors, who were commissioned by the adjacent shopping centre to increase the visibility of advertising signage along this busy main road."
Ndou called police and officers from the Douglasdale Police Station and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department who detained both the employees and their supervisors. Their vehicles and tools were also confiscated.
Managing director of Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, Bryne Maduka joined the team in their disappointment with the landscaping company and the shopping centre, for showing apparent disregard to the city's processes and bylaws.
"A case of malicious damage to public infrastructure has been opened.
"Now more than ever, we need to hasten our resolve to plant trees and become more informed on why every tree in our city matters."
According to Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, the city's manmade forest is at risk.
"Species such as the Jacaranda are reaching their full life expectancy. The challenges are further compounded by erratic weather patterns resulting in trees being uprooted; increasing urbanisation and densification giving rise to space constraints for new trees; the arrival of the diseases brought on by climate change such as, the Polyphagus Shothole Borer infestation, that is accelerating the demise of trees mostly in historically lush green suburbs and financial constraints that are impeding the ability to speedily plant new trees for the future."
Maduka pleaded with residents and businesses to become more involved in protecting and planting trees.
This is not the first incident of its kind.
Shocked to see this. Whilst Amstel probably doesn’t know the trees were butchered before it was exposed, their brand is behind (literally) the DISGRACEFUL act. @GJMo @NonnysZA trust this is being looked into 😡 🌲 🌳 https://t.co/JRYxm3MHyK— David Potter (@DavidCOJ102) October 3, 2019
In October 2019 beer brand Amstel came under fire for cutting trees in the city centre's Maboneng precinct to make way for a billboard.
Amstel then ordered the immediate removal of the billboard, committing to replant trees.
"Amstel has committed to greening Johannesburg through a partnership with Food and Trees, an organisation which focuses on urban greening and various environmental undertakings. Through this partnership, Amstel will plant 50 trees in Johannesburg in the next two weeks."
TimesLIVE