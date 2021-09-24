South Africa

Cape Town family perishes in fire

24 September 2021 - 12:15
Cape Town fire and rescue services reacted to a report of a burning Wendy house in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, during the early hours of Friday morning.
Cape Town fire and rescue services reacted to a report of a burning Wendy house in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, during the early hours of Friday morning.
Image: City of Cape Town

Three Cape Town family members died in a shack fire in the early hours of Friday.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the city fire and rescue service, said the incident happened in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

“A family of three died in an early morning fire in Tafelsig on Friday,” Carelse said in statement.

“At 1.45am, the city's fire and rescue service was alerted that a Wendy house in Tunnel Street was on fire and crews from Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Ottery fire stations were dispatched.”

Carelse said the family members had already died when firefighters arrived on the scene.

“On the scene, firefighters found two informal dwellings ablaze and the bodies of the father, mother and their daughter were discovered among the debris,” said Carelse. “The fire was extinguished at 3.08am and the scene was handed over to the SA Police Service.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Fire rips through game farm in Krugersdorp

A veld fire ripped through a game farm in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Monday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Documents damaged but no files lost in fire at public protector's Cape office

Documents were damaged during a fire in a storeroom at the public protector’s office in Wale Street in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Five injured as car rolls while swerving to avoid KZN protest debris

Five people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 highway near Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal after the driver swerved to avoid debris left on the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  3. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  4. ‘Who in hell did we offend to deserve this horror show?’ — SA weighs in on Dali ... South Africa
  5. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app