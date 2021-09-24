South Africa

Cop bust for stripping impounded vehicle

24 September 2021 - 14:46
A North West police officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car bumper from an impounded vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A North West police officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car bumper from an impounded vehicle.  

Const Meshack Masiza, 26, was caught red handed in Rooigrond outside Mahikeng on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Masiza was arrested alongside two civilians, Motlamedi Lekalake, 24, and Jabufor Ngwa, 39.

“That was after the constable allegedly lied to the security officer about him being officially on duty and entered the vehicle safeguarding section pound in Rooigrond, accompanied by two males driving in a vehicle,” said Mokgwabone.

“The trio proceeded to an impounded vehicle, then removed a front bumper and replaced it with the one from their vehicle. They allegedly took the impounded vehicle's bumper and fitted it in their vehicle. Unbeknown to the accused, the security officer had already informed the police who pounced on the trio before they could leave the pound.”

The trio appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court in Mmabatho on Tuesday. Masiza and Lekalake were released on R500  bail each on Thursday.

“Ngwa remains in custody pending verification of his residence status,” said Mokgwabone. They will be back in court on September 28.

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

