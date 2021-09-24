COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC advisers back Covid booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers
24 September 2021 - 07:00
September 24 2021 - 07:00
CDC advisers back Covid booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Thursday recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 40,660 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2,783 new cases, which represents a 6.8% positivity rate. A further 155 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86,655 to date. See more here: https://t.co/UuAzFYsP45 pic.twitter.com/Ego8MJzeMu— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 23, 2021