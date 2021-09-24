‘Drink responsibly on Heritage Day’: Western Cape community safety MEC's appeal to the public

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has appealed to the public to drink responsibly on Heritage Day and the long weekend.

Fritz said alcohol put strain on the health system. He made the plea after receiving reports of the past seven days from the provincial liquor authority. He said the liquor authority had conducted 320 inspections as well as 112 inspections focused on underage drinking.

Fritz said six operations were conducted with the police and other law enforcement agencies. He said 38 compliance notices were issued to licence holders and 14 non-compliance cases have been submitted for prosecution.