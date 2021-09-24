South Africa

‘Drink responsibly on Heritage Day’: Western Cape community safety MEC's appeal to the public

24 September 2021 - 11:53
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has urged the public to drink responsibly on Heritage Day.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has appealed to the public to drink responsibly on Heritage Day and the long weekend.

Fritz said alcohol put strain on the health system. He made the plea  after receiving reports of the past seven days from the provincial liquor authority. He said the liquor authority had conducted 320 inspections as well as 112 inspections focused on underage drinking.

Fritz said six operations were conducted with the police and other law enforcement agencies. He said 38 compliance notices were issued to licence holders and 14 non-compliance cases have been submitted for prosecution.

“We know that alcohol harm presents a huge strain on our health system, and that it is a significant social ill. While we do acknowledge the importance of prevention and rehabilitation initiatives, law enforcement is nevertheless crucially important. And so we want to thank the Liquor Authority and the law enforcement agencies for the role that they play.

“I would like to ask everyone to be mindful of the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption on Heritage Day today and the long weekend on the whole. The Western Cape Liquor Authority and other law enforcement agencies are preparing to conduct operations and respond to complaints. Please enjoy yourselves responsibly.”

TimesLIVE

