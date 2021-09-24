South Africa

Durban multi-vehicle crash leaves several injured

24 September 2021 - 10:17
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Durban
Image: Emer-G-Med

There was mayhem in central Durban on Friday morning when several people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle collision.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the accident took place near the Umgeni railway station, close to the central business district.

“Paramedics were met with mayhem as a minibus taxi lay to its side occupying the width of the roadway.

“Four other vehicles had collided into one another and were strewn across the scene.

“Injured commuters were found clambering to safety and an on-scene triage area was established. 

“On further inspection one person was found to be entrapped and the jaws-of-life were used to free him,” said Van Reenen.

“Once stabilised, the injured were taken by various ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care.”

The cause of the collision was not known.

TimesLIVE

