Gqeberha police searching for gunmen who killed wheelchair-bound man

Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, police are pulling out all the stops to apprehend gunmen who killed a wheelchair-bound man and his son.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the man’s wife found him and their son dead in the early hours of Friday. The victims have been identified as Mlamli Monakali, 52, and Aphiwe Monakali, 23.

“It is alleged that the wife returned from work at her residence in Masengane Street, Zwide, at about 00:35 this morning, when she discovered that her husband and son were shot. The motive for the murders are yet to be established,” said Swart.

Swart said the provincial organised crime investigation unit has taken over the investigation.

TimesLIVE