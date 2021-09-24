Growing food for those in need: Pavement gardeners rally behind ‘cabbage bandit’

Providing food to those in need should be paramount.

That is the message from pavement gardeners who have elected to come out in support of Joe Nkuna from Theresapark in Tshwane.

Nkuna’s vegetable pavement garden, planted to help his wife's community outreach programme, landed him a fine for a bylaw infringement and ignited a fierce debate.

According to the infringement notice given to Nkuna, subsequently dubbed the ‘cabbage bandit’, he “intentionally interfered in any manner with the property of the municipality”.

Nkuna was charged for obstructing the sidewalk and issued with a fine of R1,500. He was also ordered to remove the cabbages from the pavement in front of his house and appear in the Wonderboom municipal court on November 23 if he elected not to pay the fine.

Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said they did not “discriminate in this enforcement”.

“We seek to enforce all laws equally in the city and ensure that when complaints are received, we respond to them.”

“Mr Nkuna does not own this land and cannot merely decide to use it for agricultural purposes. It is public land which needs to be accessed by all residents in the area, their rights must be protected,” he said.

Mahamba said Nkuna had also bragged on Facebook about “grabbing” land and selling the produce to his neighbours. TimesLIVE saw the post before it was deleted.

The TMPD said the Facebook post on March 3 by Nkuna stated: "When I grabbed the overgrown street pavement and planted food, my neighbours laughingly thought I had gone palooka. Yes 100 metres (600sqm) of government pavement. Now I feed them at R10 per hand. I smile each time they pay me. They did not see me coming. Their laughter was my fertiliser. Taking the land is easy but working it my fighters, that is very hard."

Mahamba said the TMPD had engaged with Nkuna "to highlight exactly why his actions are problematic."

"The City of Tshwane also has a formal adopt-a-spot policy where residents that wish to beatify public spaces can apply to our environmental department who would assess their application to identify if the land identified is appropriate. It is disappointing that Mr Nkuna has not attempted to engage on this policy."

Nkuna said his lawyers had advised him not to comment further until the legal process was complete.