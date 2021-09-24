Lenasia family devastated after fatal mayoral crash also claims life of young electrician

As family and friends gathered at the home of the late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a crash on the Golden Highway on Saturday night, another family was also picking up the pieces of a life lost in the fatal accident that killed three people.

The horrific crash on the Golden Highway near Soweto on Sunday evening claimed the lives of Matongo, 46, Lenasia electrician Sagel Singh, 23, and a still unidentified pedestrian.

Matongo’s driver and bodyguard — both seriously injured in the crash — are recovering in hospital and have been receiving visits from high level dignitaries.

Investigations are ongoing and a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened at the Lenasia South police station.

It is alleged that the crash was sparked by a pedestrian who tried to run across the highway. There was a swerving of two vehicles — Matongo’s BMW X5 and a bakkie driven by Singh — and then a crash. The pedestrian, Matongo and Singh all died on the scene while Matongo’s two colleagues were pulled from the wreckage.