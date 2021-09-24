The ANC is tired, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Maybe President Cyril Ramaphosa is not as secure in his position as I have been alleging for months, writes political analyst Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.

In just over a year, the ANC holds its next leadership elections. It is now evident that the collapse of the secretary-general's office has left the party deeply divided and fragile.

Ramaphosa has still not gained full control over branches and regions. The president is very much aware of the humiliation that he could face in December 2022 if he can't spread his influence to the provinces.

But let's look at the broader political landscape first.

It is probably easy to hate the ANC for what the party has done to our ideals for a democratic SA, but to blame only the ruling party for the situation we are in is a broad generalisation and will bring no new insights.