Two dead, a shoot-out and a missing monkey - what's going on in Slovoville?

Police came under gunfire on Wednesday while conducting an operation to find murder suspects in Slovoville outside Soweto.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the gunfire came from a group of about 20 suspected zama zamas - illegal miners - who have allegedly been terrorising the community in Soweto.

It all started when police were called to Slovoville last Saturday by residents who had found two dead bodies lying out in the open.

“Police went to the scene and saw that the men had been killed with sharp objects [stabbed].

“We went and checked with the community nearby but nobody wanted to speak to us. People were scared.”