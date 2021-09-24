South Africa

Unemployed child grant caregivers without an ID can apply for the R350 grant – here's how

24 September 2021 - 08:00
Sassa says unemployed child grant caregivers without an ID may apply for the Covid-19 SRD grant. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

Unemployed child grant caregivers who do not have identity documents can apply for the Covid-19 special relief of distress (SRD) grant using their Sassa system-generated ID number, the agency said on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in July announced the reintroduction of the R350 grant, which is aimed at providing assistance to unemployed citizens and people affected by job losses during the pandemic and particularly after the July unrest in parts of KZN and Gauteng. 

“We are expanding the number of people who are eligible for this grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant to apply,” he said. 

What is a Sassa-generated ID number?

The Sassa-generated ID number starts with 777 and is unique to each caregiver. Applications can be launched on the agency's website.

What if I can't remember my Sassa-generated ID number?

If you forget your Sassa-generated ID number you can call 0800-60-10-11.

My grant is approved, how do I get my money?

Once your application is approved, your grant will be deposited into your gold Sassa card. It can then be withdrawn at the post office or participating supermarkets.

Who qualifies as a child grant caregiver?

A child grant caregiver is someone who takes care of a child who has a severe disability and is in need of full-time and special care. The care dependency grant covers disabled children from birth until they turn 18.

What are the R350 grant payment options?

Since disbursing the first payments in August, Sassa has introduced several changes in the payments system, including allowing beneficiaries to change their payment methods and making grants accessible via supermarkets like Pick n Pay and Boxer.

The SA Post Office (Sapo), through which some payments are disbursed, is in the process of making the payments available at supermarkets nationwide. 

“The agreement with Pay n Pick and Boxer is the pilot project, we plan to extend it to all supermarkets very soon. Spar is well represented in smaller towns, so we hope to get them on board as soon as possible,” said Sapo.

