WATCH | Cars damaged as fun-seekers flee fire at Heritage Day celebration in Pretoria
Heritage day was spoilt for at least five families whose cars seemingly spontaneously combusted at the Cedar Junction Family Resort in Pretoria on Friday.
Reporter Kgaugelo Masweneng happened to be on the scene at the time and explained what she witnessed.
“I was there with friends, just relaxing and enjoying the day when suddenly, at around 15:30 we noticed a large cloud of black smoke coming from the parking lot.
An SUV was pulled out of a raging fire that set more than five cars alight at a parking lot of Cedar Junction Family Resort. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YQM7KvFn2o— Kgaugelo Masweneng (@KgaugeloKgaphol) September 24, 2021
“We obviously hadn't noticed the smoke till then.
“Everyone went to investigate and what we saw were at least five cars in flames. It looked like a Jeep, an Audi, BMW and SUVs were burning. More than five cars were burning.”
She said as families rushed to move their vehicles to the other side of the parking lot the Tshwane Metro Fire Department arrived.
Emergency services fled to the scene within 20minutes after vehicles caught fire in the parking space at Cedar Junction Family Resort in Pretoria. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ia4MgkRAjT— Kgaugelo Masweneng (@KgaugeloKgaphol) September 24, 2021
“But then, after people moved their cars to the other side, a small fire erupted.
“We don't know what's happening, people suspect that perhaps it's from cigarette butts.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE