WATCH | Prince Misuzulu warns Amakhosi of enemies that seek to divide them

Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has warned Amakhosi that while they work hand in hand with the government, they should be cautious of a third force seeking to divide them.

“I wish that we come together stronger than we ever have, with all Amakhosi and not allow enemies to divide us.

“Even though we work hand in hand with government, it's important we don't forget that royalty is of the nation and if it is compromised it will be in our hands,” he said.