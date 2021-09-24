South Africa

WATCH | School choir's moving rendition of national anthem spreads Heritage Day joy

24 September 2021 - 14:48

In honour of Heritage Day, boys from the Kearsney College choir in KwaZulu-Natal performed a moving rendition of the national anthem.

A video of the performance was shared on the independent school's social media platforms.

The choir has been crowned champions at the World Choir Games four times and has several medals under its belt.

“On this Heritage Day, in our centenary year, we celebrate the wonderful diversity of our nation and our school and how far we have come together.

“The national anthem of SA was voted the most 'unifying' anthem in the world in December 2017 (The Economist). We believe there is no better song to unite our country,” the choir said in a Facebook post.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Plans for the long weekend? Vaccinated people get free entry to these Western Cape museums

Fully and partially vaccinated people will get free entry at numerous affiliated museums in the Western Cape during the Heritage Day long weekend.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

How to stay safe on the roads this Heritage Day weekend

Long weekends often spell carnage on SA roads. According to historical claims data from Auto & General Insurance, motorists are 25% more likely to be ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  2. Zuma legal team ‘upbeat’ after ‘victory’ on first day of special plea hearing News
  3. Hot and hotter - that’s SA’s weather forecast for the future News
  4. ‘Who in hell did we offend to deserve this horror show?’ — SA weighs in on Dali ... South Africa
  5. 'I have already forgiven her:' Graham Dickason after wife's arrest for alleged ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app