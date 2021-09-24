WATCH | School choir's moving rendition of national anthem spreads Heritage Day joy
In honour of Heritage Day, boys from the Kearsney College choir in KwaZulu-Natal performed a moving rendition of the national anthem.
A video of the performance was shared on the independent school's social media platforms.
The choir has been crowned champions at the World Choir Games four times and has several medals under its belt.
“On this Heritage Day, in our centenary year, we celebrate the wonderful diversity of our nation and our school and how far we have come together.
“The national anthem of SA was voted the most 'unifying' anthem in the world in December 2017 (The Economist). We believe there is no better song to unite our country,” the choir said in a Facebook post.
