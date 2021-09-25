COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 2,261 new Covid-19 cases

September 25 2021 - 10:00

White House says millions of government contractors must be vaccinated by December 8

The White House said on Friday that millions of federal contractors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 8 and that the administration will add clauses to future government contracts mandating inoculations.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on September 9 requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, but many US companies with federal contracts have awaited formal guidance from the White House before moving forward.

US airlines were among the industries awaiting confirmation, as they sometimes hold contracts to sell tickets to government employees. The deadline of December 8 was first reported by Reuters.

Jason Miller, deputy White House Office of Management and Budget director, said on Friday in a blog post the “guidance issued today advances one of the main goals of this science-based plan: getting more people vaccinated.”

Miller said the vaccination policy for contractors “will decrease worker absence, reduce labour costs, and improve the efficiency of contractors and subcontractors performing work for the Federal Government.”

An administration official said it was interpreting the vaccination requirements for contractors “broadly,” saying they extend beyond those who work in federal buildings.

Reuters