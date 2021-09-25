Plane with 164 aboard just 30m from midair collision at King Phalo Airport

A jet with 164 people on board came within 30m of disaster when a student pilot at the controls of a light aircraft mixed up “left” and right”.

A near-miss involving the two planes, which happened at King Phalo Airport in East London on August 25, emerged this week in an SA Civil Aviation Authority report.

The regulator launched an investigation after the pilot of a Safair Boeing 737 carrying six crew and 158 passengers from Cape Town reported a near collision when the plane was landing at 7.25am.

The preliminary serious incident report said an air traffic controller twice ordered the 33-year-old student pilot to turn right to avoid a collision with Safair 142, but he turned left instead and came within 30m of the jet.