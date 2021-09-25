Teacher fired after 14-year-old pupil records him asking for sex

Two days after a 14-year-old's mother gave her a cellphone to gather evidence against a Free State teacher, she used it to record him propositioning her for sex.

The Welkom Preparatory School teacher was fired on Wednesday when the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) found him guilty of committing an act of sexual assault on a pupil.

ELRC panellist Shiraz Osman, who listened to the recording, said the mother's decision to give her child a cellphone was “a great thought”.

The schoolgirl, referred to as 'Ms X' in the finding, testified that she was uncomfortable when the teacher whispered in her ear that he was “not going to penetrate her too much”.

The child told the panel the teacher was giving her a ride home in his car on a rainy day. She sat in the front passenger seat while two other children were in the back.

“Ms X further testified that she had relayed the incident to her mother, who had given her a cellular phone to record the educator. A great thought. I must admit,” said Osman.

Two days later, the girl recorded the teacher telling her they would take a drive, drink alcohol and kiss each other.