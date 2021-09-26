COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,634 new cases reported in SA

September 26 2021 - 06:30

'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list

South African scientists, the ministerial advisory committee and members of the health department will meet UK scientists tomorrow to seek an explanation for why SA is still on Britain's Covid red list.

The meeting comes amid outrage across Africa, Latin America and South Asia at the UK's refusal to recognise vaccines administered in many parts of the world.

Under new rules, travellers fully vaccinated with Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen shots in the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea or an EU country will be considered "fully vaccinated" and exempt from quarantine in Britain when they arrive from a country not on the red list.

But people who have been fully vaccinated with the same vaccines in Latin America, parts of Africa, including SA, and other countries, including India, will be considered "not fully vaccinated" and forced to quarantine.