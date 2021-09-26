South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,634 new cases reported in SA

26 September 2021 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A fan cheers during the University of Florida versus Tennessee Volunteers NCAA college football game, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, where a COVID-19 vaccination is not required for access to attend the games in the Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, US, September 25, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

 

September 26 2021 - 06:30

'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list

South African scientists, the ministerial advisory committee and members of the health department will meet UK scientists tomorrow to seek an explanation for why SA is still on Britain's Covid red list.

The meeting comes amid outrage across Africa, Latin America and South Asia at the UK's refusal to recognise vaccines administered in many parts of the world.

Under new rules, travellers fully vaccinated with Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen shots in the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea or an EU country will be considered "fully vaccinated" and exempt from quarantine in Britain when they arrive from a country not on the red list.

But people who have been fully vaccinated with the same vaccines in Latin America, parts of Africa, including SA, and other countries, including India, will be considered "not fully vaccinated" and forced to quarantine.

September 26 2021 - 06:00

Ramaphosa criticised for recklessness in chaotic Soweto rally

The five weeks of campaigning before the November 1 local elections could spawn superspreader events that lead to a fourth wave of Covid-19, say experts.

This follows chaotic scenes in Soweto last weekend when President Cyril Ramaphosa was mobbed by hundreds of people who disregarded social distancing.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said the event showed how difficult it would be to campaign in the normal way, and the DA's Siviwe Gwarube warned of a repeat of events during March and April in India "where they had elections and immediately after that they were dealing with an unprecedented number of infections".

