South Africa

Motorist arrested for 'running over cheetah' in Kruger National Park

26 September 2021 - 11:42 By TIMESLIVE
SANParks said the incident happened near Punda Maria on Friday night.
Image: 123RF/ birdiegal

Visitors to the Kruger National Park have been urged to be vigilant and observe speed limits after a motorist was arrested for allegedly running over a cheetah over the long weekend.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage as to what exactly happened but Vlakteplaas rangers attended to the scene of the accident,” SANParks said in a brief statement.

The driver was handed over to the police.

