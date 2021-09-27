COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New York's healthcare workers face Monday vaccine deadline
September 27 2021 - 06:30
Australia's New South Wales reports lowest local Covid cases in over a month
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicenter of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, reported on Monday its lowest rise in Covid-19 cases in more than a month as it begins to ease some tough restrictions amid higher vaccinations.
A total of 787 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were reported, the majority in state capital Sydney, down from 961 a day earlier, according to a statement from the state health department.
The state recorded 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the latest outbreak to 309.
Reuters
September 27 2021 - 06:00
New York's healthcare workers face Monday vaccine deadline
New York is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated Covid-19 vaccination.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 19,160 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 967 new cases, which represents a 5.0% positivity rate. A further 51 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,052 to date. See more here: https://t.co/JME4ENy14w pic.twitter.com/XvNu7vtPhr— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 26, 2021