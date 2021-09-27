South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New York's healthcare workers face Monday vaccine deadline

27 September 2021 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A boy sits among thousands of white flags representing Americans who have died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) placed over 20 acres of the National Mall in Washington, US, September 26, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

September 27 2021 - 06:30

Australia's New South Wales reports lowest local Covid cases in over a month

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicenter of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, reported on Monday its lowest rise in Covid-19 cases in more than a month as it begins to ease some tough restrictions amid higher vaccinations.

A total of 787 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were reported, the majority in state capital Sydney, down from 961 a day earlier, according to a statement from the state health department.

The state recorded 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the latest outbreak to 309. 

Reuters

September 27 2021 - 06:00

New York's healthcare workers face Monday vaccine deadline

New York is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated Covid-19 vaccination.

