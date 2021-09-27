Education department has 287,000 vacancies to fill for unemployed youth

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they hoped these positions would alleviate some of the burdens caused by Covid-19.

“Youth between the ages of 18 and 35, who are neither in education or training, nor receiving any form of government grant, as well as young people with disabilities and women, are eligible and encouraged to apply for this enriching experience,” said Mhlanga.

“Candidates who are selected for placement will have an opportunity to receive training in skills that will equip them for future employment opportunities. All successful candidates will be placed in schools for five months, from November 1 2021 to March 31 2022,” Mhlanga said.

Successful candidates would fill positions within schools, from reading assistance to ICT and curriculum implementation.

Those without matric were also encouraged to apply.

They would fill positions as handymen, sports and enrichment agents.

“To qualify as an education assistant, you must have passed matric English, while an NQF Level 4, 6 and 7 qualification certificate will be an added advantage. However, for placement as a general school assistant, a matric certificate is not required for infrastructure support and sports and enrichment agents, though trade certificates will be an added advantage,” Mhlanga said.

“To work in the education environment, you must have a good ability to work with people, and within groups you must have good communication skills and be a good listener and have interest in academics.”

Applications were to be submitted electronically through sayouth.mobi. There applicants could create a profile and submit their applications. No walk-in applications would be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates would need to provide their CVs, identification documents, testimonials from their former school, local chief or church leader, police clearance certificates and copies of their qualifications.

Applications open on September 27 and will be received until October 3.

