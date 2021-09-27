Five former National Arts Council members implicated in R300m fund mismanagement

Five former National Arts Council (NAC) members have been implicated in a R300m funds bungle, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Monday.

The R300m was meant to be used to relieve the plight of artists and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector was one of the hardest hit by the lockdown regulations as it was forced to shut down. Despite some respite with now-eased restrictions, the industry could again get hit if another wave of the virus hits the country approaching the traditionally lucrative festive season.

The funds in question were part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package (PESP), which saw Mthethwa's department receive more than R500m last year.

Mthethwa said after the appointment of a new council in January this year, a NAC external adjudication panel member wrote a letter to him detailing allegations of mismanagement and maladministration of the funds.