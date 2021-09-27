South Africa

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

27 September 2021 - 09:15
Police were involved in a shootout with suspected ATM bombers in Limpopo.
Police were involved in a shootout with suspected ATM bombers in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/Premium

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting of  two alleged ATM bombers during a gun battle with police in Limpopo. 

A gang of men allegedly bombed three ATMs at a shopping complex on Friday.

The police watchdog stepped in after two of the suspects were wounded in the shootout.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said when police arrived at the Lebowakgomo shopping complex they encountered the gang running away from the scene. They allegedly shot at police officers and a security guard, who had summoned help.

“Police retaliated and two suspects were shot in the stomachs. They were taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.

“Upon investigation, police found three ATMs were bombed and an undisclosed amount of money stolen.”

Langa said four suspects were arrested while others managed to escape.

She said 20 spent cartridges were retrieved from the scene.

“A case of ATM bombing and armed robbery was registered against the arrested suspects.

“The arrested suspects, including the two who are in hospital, could not be interviewed as they indicated they will speak to their lawyers first before they give statements,” said Langa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police watchdog probes shooting of sergeant and his wife in Cosmo City

SA's police watchdog is investigating the death of a Honeydew police sergeant and his wife on the streets of Johannesburg.
News
17 hours ago

Free State woman dies after cop allegedly fires warning shot at group trying to storm a shop

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a Free State woman who was hit in the head when a police officer ...
News
1 week ago

Lust for blood: six massacred in KZN security guard’s killing spree

Among those killed at the hands of a private security officer are two five-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. Plane with 164 aboard just 30m from midair collision at King Phalo Airport South Africa

Latest Videos

The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...
Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand