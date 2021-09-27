WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks down over 'killer cop' who allegedly tried to kill her and her kids

The state has alleged that Rosemary has killed five relatives and her boyfriend after she took out insurance policies on their lives. She is alleged to have benefited R1.5m from their deaths from 2012 to 2018.

The case has been playing out live in the media, and was on Joyce's TV when TimesLIVE arrived at her home.

When asked how Joyce felt when she saw her sister in court, she said: “I felt OK because she did this to herself. No-one sent her or forced her to do this.

“On what kind of sentence she receives, that will be determined by the court, because I cannot decide on that. Right now, this thing will show up in newspapers and she will know what it is I have said. Maybe that will touch her and somehow lead to her changing her ways.”

Joyce weighed in on their mother testifying in the Palm Ridge high court.

“She was not supposed to go there and take any sides. She was supposed to go there and speak well and not defend her. She gave birth to her but she never birthed her heart and personality, and she never knows what happens in a person’s mind. The way she went about it showed she loves Rosemary.”

When asked if she still loves her sister, Joyce responded, “Yes”. However, she said she would not visit her if she is convicted of the crimes against her and serves time in jail.

TimesLIVE