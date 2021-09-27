Young mom set alight in her car outside Benoni school has died: police

The woman who was attacked and burnt outside her daughter's playschool in Benoni, Gauteng, has died from her injuries.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the woman, 27, died last week.

She was admitted to hospital on Monday September 13. Her cousin and her attacker, who has been arrested and formally charged, were also admitted.

Kweza said the woman's cousin, who was in the passenger seat of the torched vehicle, was released from hospital a few days later. She was not immediately able to confirm the condition of the 40-year-old attacker, amid rumours that he had also died of his injuries.

According to an ER24 statement at the time of the incident, medics on the scene said all three patients were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals.