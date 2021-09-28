18 Durban cops arrested for murder, kidnapping, torture and extortion
Nine Durban cops were arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday.
They have been charged with nine other officers who were arrested last week for an incident in August 2018 where two suspects were taken in for questioning and one of them, Regan Naidoo, 32, died in police custody.
Eric Morjane, 44, Mlamhli Ntutuka, 39, Andries Botes, 46, Ralph Ogle 43, Eric Karsen, 39, Muhammed Raoof, 52, Pushpanthan Pillay, 48, Sihle Ngidi, 39, and Trevor Chetty, 44, appeared in the Durban regional court on Tuesday.
They face charges relating to torture, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice.
They join the nine other police officers in the matter from the Chatsworth trio crimes unit. The policemen are from various police stations.
Malcolm Naicker, 39, Ugeshan Govender, 39, Proshen Lutchman, 30, Cedric Ian Pillay, 35, Xolani Quinton Sosibo, 35, Kubendran Kristen, 39, Christopher Kistan, 50, Indrin Maistry, 36, and Brian Naidoo, 53, appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.
All the accused have been released on R3,000 bail.
Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said several more arrests are expected, including that of senior police officials from Chatsworth.
The matter was remanded to Oct. 29 for further investigation and for the further accused to be enrolled.
