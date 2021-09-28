South Africa

Authorities call for justice after KZN LGBTQI+ activist brutally murdered

Alleged murderer boasted after the attack, says social development MEC

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
28 September 2021 - 16:47
Sisanda Gumede was allegedly fatally stabbed by her cousin on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

A 28-year-old LGBTQI+ activist was stabbed, allegedly by her cousin, in the Umbumbulu area south of Durban on Sunday.

Sisanda Gumede was attacked on Sunday afternoon and was taken to hospital bleeding profusely. She died in hospital.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called on community members who witnessed the attack to help police trace the alleged perpetrator. 

“Police should spare no time while the alleged perpetrator is not arrested. We must ensure he is arrested to answer for his sin as he attacked a defenceless woman.

“Though information regarding the incident is sketchy, it is alleged the deceased and her cousin had an altercation while at home. Gumede’s murder is understood to be motivated by homophobia as her cousin allegedly gloated after the incident that he had removed the curse from the family,” she said.

We are deeply ashamed that in our nation we still have people facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation.
MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza

Khoza said the effect of hate crimes directed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and gender nonconforming people was against the ethos of the country’s constitution. 

“We are deeply ashamed that in our nation we still have people facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation. This is a gross violation of basic human rights and we should unite to end such crimes.

“It must sink in the minds of all those involved in such crimes that no-one has the right to take a life and abuse someone because of their sexuality. Our government has made giant strides towards safeguarding LGBTQI+ rights. However, incidents similar to this one water down all efforts made.

“We have committed ourselves to fighting for justice and we want our society to work together to end these crimes. We warn communities to work together to end hate crimes, homophobia and other forms of unfair discrimination against LGBTQI+ communities.”

