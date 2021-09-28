Business for SA fumes over UK red list despite clear evidence to the contrary

Business for SA (B4SA) has expressed its “disappointment” at the UK’s stance on travel to SA, and asked that “trade and commercial relations” between the two countries be “restored as a matter of urgency”.

UK and SA scientific advisers met on Monday to discuss Covid-19-related topics, including why the latter is on a “red list” in the UK.

As things stand, travellers from countries on the UK red list must quarantine at their own expense when arriving on UK soil. This is a major deterrent for UK travellers, who make up a large portion of SA’s tourism industry.

Local government and science officials argued this was illogical and made no scientific sense.