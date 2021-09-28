South Africa

Covid-19: 201 deaths and 1,360 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours

28 September 2021 - 19:30 By TimesLIVE
Nurses wait to perform PCR tests on attendees hours before the start of a concert, at the Hospital Clinico de la Universidad de Chile, in Santiago, Chile.
Image: REUTERS/ PABLO SANHUEZA

There were 201 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

There were 1,367 new infections recorded in the past day. Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (372), followed by the Western Cape (241) and Gauteng (190).

This means there have been 87,417 fatalities and 2,898,888 cases to date.

According to the NICD, there were also 158 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 6,860 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

