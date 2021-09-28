COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 578 new cases recorded in SA
September 28 2021 - 06:15
Vaxxing question: Why did Covax give far more doses to UK than most poor nations?
In March, as wealthy Britain led the world in vaccination rates and almost half its people had received a shot, the organisation meant to ensure fair global access to Covid-19 vaccines allotted the country more than half a million doses from its supplies.
By contrast, Botswana, which hadn’t even started its vaccination drive, was assigned 20,000 doses from the same batch of millions of Pfizer mRNA vaccines, according to publicly available documents detailing Covax’s allocations.
Other poorer nations, with fledgling vaccination drives at best, also received fewer shots than Britain. Rwanda and Togo were each allotted about 100,000 doses and Libya nearly 55,000.
The distribution was driven by the methodology used by Covax, a programme co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi). Since January, it has largely allocated doses proportionally among its members according to population size, but regardless of their vaccination coverage.
This made some rich nations, which already had many vaccines through separate deals with pharmaceutical firms, eligible for Covax doses, alongside countries with no vaccines at all.
September 28 2021 - 06:00
EDITORIAL | Covid and lives be damned, all politicians want is votes
We should have known it would come to this. Given a choice to play by the book or throw caution to the wind, risk lives and possibly send the country back into a stricter lockdown, politicians will always serve themselves first.
As parties contest for a share of voice in the public sphere, victory in the upcoming local government elections is elevated over doing the right thing.
And so it was that when the EFF staged its manifesto launch at Gandhi Square in Johannesburg, its members ignored sensible Covid-19 protocols. When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa took his party’s campaign to Ekurhuleni at the weekend, his focus was more on the ANC’s connection with the people than their health, something he has impressed upon us with monotonous regularity at his so-called family meetings.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 15,350 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 578 new cases, which represents a 3.8% positivity rate. A further 164 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,216 to date. See more here: https://t.co/kJM5m9ZJ2H pic.twitter.com/n32oO3mgEP— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 27, 2021