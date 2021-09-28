COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 578 new cases recorded in SA

September 28 2021 - 06:15

Vaxxing question: Why did Covax give far more doses to UK than most poor nations?

In March, as wealthy Britain led the world in vaccination rates and almost half its people had received a shot, the organisation meant to ensure fair global access to Covid-19 vaccines allotted the country more than half a million doses from its supplies.

By contrast, Botswana, which hadn’t even started its vaccination drive, was assigned 20,000 doses from the same batch of millions of Pfizer mRNA vaccines, according to publicly available documents detailing Covax’s allocations.

Other poorer nations, with fledgling vaccination drives at best, also received fewer shots than Britain. Rwanda and Togo were each allotted about 100,000 doses and Libya nearly 55,000.

The distribution was driven by the methodology used by Covax, a programme co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi). Since January, it has largely allocated doses proportionally among its members according to population size, but regardless of their vaccination coverage.

This made some rich nations, which already had many vaccines through separate deals with pharmaceutical firms, eligible for Covax doses, alongside countries with no vaccines at all.