Durban a sea of white as Shembe followers embark on peace walk

The roads around King Dinuzulu (formerly Botha) Park in central Durban were a sea of white as masses of worshippers gathered on Tuesday morning.

The followers are aligned to the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church led by spiritual leader Mduduzi Shembe.

They are expected to embark on a peace walk to the Durban City Hall, where they will present a memorandum with a list of grievances.