Durban a sea of white as Shembe followers embark on peace walk
The roads around King Dinuzulu (formerly Botha) Park in central Durban were a sea of white as masses of worshippers gathered on Tuesday morning.
The followers are aligned to the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church led by spiritual leader Mduduzi Shembe.
They are expected to embark on a peace walk to the Durban City Hall, where they will present a memorandum with a list of grievances.
Thousands of worshippers aligned to the Ebuhleni factions of the Nazareth Baptist church are embarking on a peace walk to the Durban city hall on Tuesday @TimesLIVE— Yasantha Naidoo (@yasantha) September 28, 2021
🎥: @Nyangayakhe pic.twitter.com/tHqqVcl291
The faction has often been subject to controversy linked to a long-standing succession plan after the death of Shembe's father Vimbeni.
It also recently accused KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala of wanting to capture the church by favouring its rivals, the Thembezinhle faction. This allegation was however vehemently denied by the ANC.
