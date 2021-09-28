South Africa

Durban a sea of white as Shembe followers embark on peace walk

28 September 2021 - 12:23 By Mfundo Mkhize
A group of worshippers of the Nazareth Baptist church kneel at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban on Tuesday ahead of a peace walk to Durban City Hall.
A group of worshippers of the Nazareth Baptist church kneel at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban on Tuesday ahead of a peace walk to Durban City Hall.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The roads around King Dinuzulu (formerly Botha) Park in central Durban were a sea of white as masses of worshippers gathered on Tuesday morning.

The followers are aligned to the Ebuhleni faction of the Nazareth Baptist Church led by spiritual leader Mduduzi Shembe. 

They are expected to embark on a peace walk to the Durban City Hall, where they will present a memorandum with a list of grievances.

The faction has often been subject to controversy linked to a long-standing succession plan after the death of Shembe's father Vimbeni.

It also recently accused KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala of wanting to capture the church by favouring its rivals, the Thembezinhle faction. This allegation was however vehemently denied by the ANC.

TimesLIVE

