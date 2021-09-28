Here’s why Ramaphosa hasn’t called a new lockdown level family meeting yet

President Cyril Ramaphosa stood in front of the nation more than two weeks ago and promised to review lockdown restrictions after a fortnight. So what happened?

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on September 12, announcing a decision to ease restrictions from alert level 3 to alert level 2. The president said the new restrictions would be reviewed after two weeks “depending on the state of the pandemic”.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the eased restrictions, which took effect on September 13. The cabinet was, according to Ramaphosa’s announcement, expected to review the restrictions by September 26.