IN PICS | Durban city centre shut down as Shembe congregants walk for peace

Durban's city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday when congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church descended for a “peace walk”.

Thousands of members of the church's Ebuhleni faction took to the streets to pledge their support for their preferred leader, Mduduzi Shembe.

The faction has often been subject to controversy linked to a long-standing succession plan after the death of Shembe's father Vimbeni.

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu covered the event. Below are some of his images.