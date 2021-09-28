South Africa

IN PICS | Durban city centre shut down as Shembe congregants walk for peace

28 September 2021 - 18:41 By TimesLIVE
A member of the Nazareth Baptist church at the peace walk in Durban City to pledge support to Mduduzi Shembe as the church's preferred leader.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Durban's city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday when congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church descended for a “peace walk”.

Thousands of members of the church's Ebuhleni faction took to the streets to pledge their support for their preferred leader, Mduduzi Shembe.

The faction has often been subject to controversy linked to a long-standing succession plan after the death of Shembe's father Vimbeni.

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu covered the event. Below are some of his images.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist church overlooked Covid-19 regulations and embarked on a peace walk in Durban's city centre on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A member of the Nazareth Baptist church at the peace walk in Durban's city centre on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The young and the old from the Nazareth Baptist church walked for peace as they pledged their support for Mduduzi Shembe to be the church's leader.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Durban city was a sight to see on Tuesday as a sea of white-robed people from the Nazareth Baptist church went on a peaceful march.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of the Nazareth Baptist church took to the streets on Tuesday clad in white to march peacefully.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Young and old voiced their grievances about the high court judgment which ruled that their preferred leader Mduduzi Shembe must make way for Vela Shembe, who was nominated by the late church leader Vimbeni Shembe.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A member of the Nazareth Baptist church blows a trumpet during the peace walk on Tuesday at Durban's city centre.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Durban residents marvelled at the sea of white as the Nazareth Baptist church embarked on a peace walk on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Women and men of the Nazareth Baptist church holding placards during their peace walk on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Congregants of the Nazareth Baptist church gather in Durban's city centre for their peace walk on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was a sea of white in Durban's city centre as Nazareth Baptist church members took to the streets on Tuesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE

