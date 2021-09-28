South Africa

KZN lawyer in court for allegedly stealing clients’ RAF payouts

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
28 September 2021 - 13:28
A former Road Accident Fund lawyer has been charged with 36 counts of theft. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A former Road Accident Fund (RAF) lawyer appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly stealing his clients’ payouts.

Mzwandile Ntombela, 51, was arrested by the Durban-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ntombela was charged with 36 counts of theft from a trust account.  

“It is alleged Ntombela was a practising attorney and received R362,000 from the RAF on behalf of his clients. Ntombela allegedly used the funds for personal gain.

“A case of theft was reported at Durban Central police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for intensive investigation.

“Afterwards, Ntombela stopped practising as an attorney and changed his surname from Masango to Ntombela,” Mhlongo said.

Ntombela was granted R10,000 bail and the case was postponed to October 4.

TimesLIVE

