Major roads closed as veld fires scorch parts of Northern Cape and Free State

At least two people, a firefighter and a civilian, were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation and burn wounds as fires burnt along the N12 and R375 near Kimberley.

At least one of the veld fires, which started in Ritchie, a small town 40km south of Kimberley in the Northern Cape, crossed into the Free State. By 10pm on Monday the fire was burning over a wide front in the Free State between Jacobsdal and Kimberley. The status of another fire that started near Mosu Lodge, 70km southwest of Kimberley, was unclear on Monday night.

The Free State umbrella fire protection association said agricultural and tourism infrastructure had been destroyed or severely damaged. Spokesperson Savage Breytenbach said large-scale stock and game losses had also occurred due to the fire and “will increase, severely impacting local economies” .

“Suppression is ongoing, but the fire has spread over a large area, as was predicted with wind changes, and has crossed into the Free State province between Jacobsdal and Kimberley ... The fire is actively spreading in an easterly direction over a front of about 30km. The left flank of the Richie fire crossed the N8 and was burning about 10km from the Northern Cape/Free State border at 8.30pm. Fire suppression efforts are uncoordinated making an accurate assessment of the status of suppression operations extremely difficult,” he said.