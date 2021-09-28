South Africa

Man accused of murdering wife and baby escapes from jail

28 September 2021 - 11:45

A 29-year-old man accused of murdering his wife and baby earlier this year has escaped, together with three other inmates awaiting trial, from police custody in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said officers in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane were alerted to the incident on Sunday evening by inmates.

Mohammed Nasir, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested shortly after the decomposed bodies of Chantelle Ash and her nine-month-old daughter Tasneem were discovered by a receptionist at a lodge on the R518, near Masodi village. 

They had been strangled and their hands were tied. 

Nassir was arrested in Gauteng.

He escaped from custody with Stanley Chiteya, 38, Dexter Tinashe, 26, and Joseph Hlongwane, 37.

The four awaiting-trial prisoners face charges of murder, house robbery, rape and business robbery.

Mojapelo said a manhunt was under way.

“The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and as a result, community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them if they have information about their whereabouts, but must instead contact the police.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Sekanka on 082 565 8505 or crime stop on 0860 010111 or via the nearest police or the MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Convicts who kidnapped baby during home robbery escaped through hole in fence at prison

The two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby during a home robbery escaped through a hole in the fence at Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four-month-old reunited with family after being kidnapped by knife-wielding robbers

A baby has been rescued after being kidnapped by two knife-wielding men during a house robbery in Beverley, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling