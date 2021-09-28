South Africa

Minibus taxi lands on its roof, injuring 13 in Joburg crash

28 September 2021 - 08:42
A minibus taxi overturned in Bedfordview early on Tuesday.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A minibus taxi transporting early morning commuters overturned in Bedfordview, Gauteng, on Tuesday leaving 13 people injured.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

He said paramedics who arrived on the scene found the Toyota Hi-Ace on its roof at the intersection of Van Buuren and Van der Linde roads.

“A triage area was established and the injured were stabilised before being taken by ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care.

“The cause of the collision is unknown and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation.”

TimesLIVE

