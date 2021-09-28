Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's 'side boyfriend' crucial to verifying she was not involved in nephew's death

Even after Mashego’s death, Ndlovu had not disclosed to her mother and sister Joyce that she was with Mashego hours before he died.

Ndlovu told the court she had not planned on going to her mother's house on those days because she had no money and could not arrive home empty-handed.

It was through Mashego’s grandmother, Sharash Mashego, it was learnt that when he had left home on January 22 he had said he was going to meet his aunt, Ndlovu, in Nelspruit where she was taking him to sign documents.

“The aunt would apparently promise that she would help him get a job,” said Sharash when she testified in the trial several weeks ago.

Like Mashego’s cousin Remembrance Mokoena, she recalled how whenever he received a call from Ndlovu, she would ask him to stay away from people.

Sharash said since she started raising Mashego, Ndlovu had never supported Brilliant financially. She said even after Mashego’s death, Ndlovu and her mother did not make any effort to give her support.

“The accused and the [maternal] grandmother never came to be with me at all. They were not even interested in seeing the terrible injuries he had suffered. I heard from other people that they were present at the funeral but stood at a distance. They never came to me,” said Sharash.

The state said it was unsure where Mashego was killed — in Johannesburg or the Dwarsloop area.

But Mokoena’s testimony suggested that someone else, perhaps even Ndlovu, had used Mashego’s cellphone to communicate with his loved ones from the night of the 22nd when he was last seen alive.

“At around 6pm when he did not return home I started calling. I called over and over again but no answer. At around 8pm, I was watching TV, around the time of Generations, when a text message came through from Brilliants’ phone. The message said I shouldn’t worry, that he has gone to Nelspruit to look for a job. The message scared me,” Remembrance had testified.

“We texted a lot before and one thing I noticed was the manner in which the message was written, I could see it was not him who wrote that message. The construction of the words ... The person used capital letters, seemed to be using Mxit chatting language. He never used such language so that is what surprised me. Another message came through, saying I should not worry. He has gone to look for a job, but this time he said he was in Komatipoort. This message came in the next morning and also was written in the same way,” Mokoena added.

Cellphone records placed Ndlovu with Mashego during his travels from Bushbuckridge to Johannesburg and from Johannesburg to Bushbuckridge — a claim she has not disputed.

Ndlovu had several policies taken out on Mashego - including one with Old Mutual. She never, however, received any payouts after his death.

Under cross-examination on Monday, the state hinted at why her claims might have been rejected.

“You had an Old Mutual policy that covered Brilliant as your child. Do you remember that?” asked Williams.

“I would not dispute. It is unfortunate that we are discussing this in court. When I was taking out the policies and the agent asked me 'how does he refer to you?', I told them that he called me his mom and they then listed him as my son,” said Ndlovu.

For the payout to be processed, she would have needed documentation verifying this relationship.

Ndlovu has been behind bars since March 2018 after a sting operation that saw her allegedly confess to an undercover police officer that she wanted her sister Joyce and her five children burnt alive in their Bushbuckridge home - allegedly so she could claim insurance payouts.

Despite the mountain of evidence against her, including the alleged confession captured on video, Ndlovu has denied all the murder, attempted murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice charges she faces.

TimesLIVE