Phoenix creche teacher accused of 'kicking toddler' is suspended

28 September 2021 - 12:06
The creche, which caters for children from five months up to grade R, was not registered. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

A Phoenix teacher accused of “kicking” a toddler at a private creche has been placed on suspension until an investigation is concluded.

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department sent a social worker to the creche on Monday after a video of the alleged incident was shared on social media.

Department spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that only part of the creche CCTV footage appeared to have been disseminated.

The footage in question showed a teacher sitting on a carpet while children played nearby.

The teacher appeared to kick a child in the back, who then fell on his head.

The two-year-old child sustained an injury to his forehead.

Memela said the social worker's report was confidential but “clips being circulated in the media seem contrary to the work and observations done by the social worker”.

Memela said the social worker still had to interview the child's parents, who had opened a criminal case against the teacher.

Memela said the facility — which caters for children from five months up to grade R — was not registered with the department.

“The department will continue with its investigation and follow up on the criminal investigation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

