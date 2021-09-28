POLL | Should the UK ease restrictions for SA travellers?

It remains to be seen if the UK will remove SA from its travel red list after a meeting between experts from both countries on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported the health department said the parties met “to discuss the latest trends around Covid-19, respective Covid-19 testing strategies, and the prevalence and risk posed to our vaccination programmes by variants of concern”.

The department said the UK expressed a willingness to discuss the issue with the SA government and both countries agreed vaccination is a way out of the pandemic.

The red list means travellers who come from SA or travelled through the country are required to undergo quarantine at their own expense before they can enter the UK. This also applies to other countries on the list.