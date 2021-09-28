WATCH | As Cele promises justice, Tshwane councillors flee their homes after brutal slaying

Almost as evidence of the ever-growing political tensions, a scuffle broke out at the home during Tuesday’s visit when an apparent rival politician showed up. She was chased away by angry community members.

Patrick Kabini, an ANC member who was present at the house, said shortly before Motaung’s death, he was announced as the ward councillor candidate for the November 1 local government elections. In fact, the announcement was made the same day Motaung met his gruesome end.

“There were processes to elect councillor candidates for the 2021 elections. Fortunately for Tshepo, the process favoured him and he was declared the ANC candidate on Friday in ward 22. Unfortunately, late on Friday he was killed.

“It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that if someone is killed, automatically someone must follow him to be the [new] councillor candidate. That’s why we are saying the murder might be politically-related,” he said.

Kabini said some ANC members were scared as there were rumours about a “hit list”.

“We dont know who or how many people are there [on the list]. We are scared. We are even scared to go outside because we don't know if we are part of that list.”

Makhura said he was disturbed by the number of violent incidents in the province, particularly in Tshwane.

“These incidents of violence and killings have already resulted in the loss of life of a number of councillors in this area.

“The incidents are also linked in great detail to infrastructure projects to build schools and clinics and fix roads in Tshwane. This happens in this part of Tshwane, in the northwestern part of Tshwane, the eastern part of Tshwane, that is Mamelodi. It happens in some areas of Soshanguve. It also happens in some areas in Atteridgeville, and areas in Hammanskraal,” Makhura said.