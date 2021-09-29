South Africa

Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October

29 September 2021 - 07:30
Sassa says unemployed child grant caregivers without an ID can apply for the social relief of distress grant. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Post Office (Sapo) will not be making any payments of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD)  grant next week as the week is reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

Sapo said SRD grant beneficiaries can start making their way to post offices from October 11.

On Tuesday Sapo released payment dates that apply at all its offices, but not at Pick n Pay, Spar and Boxer outlets which recently launched SRD payments.

Beneficiaries can access their payments at these supermarkets provided they have their ID numbers and a message from SASSA confirming their collection details.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) continues to receive applications for the SDR grants and queries regarding declined applications.

The agency on Tuesday explained that some applicants are declined for the grant if they are found to have alternative income sources during the vetting process.

Applicants who have received the grant despite this are required to pay back the money received from the agency.

“You are regarded as a debtor if the auditor-general’s findings indicate you have other sources of income and Sassa previously paid you when you did not qualify. It is expected the client should pay back as cited in section 10.1 of the ministerial directions,” said Sassa. 

Here is when you can collect your approved R350 grant from a post office (based on ID numbers): 

080 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

081 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27 

082 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

083 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29

084 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

085 — Tuesday October 12, 19 and 26

086 — Wednesday October 13, 20 and 27

087 — Thursday October 14, 21 and 28

088 — Friday October 1, 15, 22 and 29 

089 — Monday October 11, 18 and 25

These dates are applicable to the post office payout system. Beneficiaries can receive their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa. 

