Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October

On Tuesday Sapo released payment dates that apply at all its offices, but not at Pick n Pay, Spar and Boxer outlets which recently launched SRD payments.

Beneficiaries can access their payments at these supermarkets provided they have their ID numbers and a message from SASSA confirming their collection details.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) continues to receive applications for the SDR grants and queries regarding declined applications.

The agency on Tuesday explained that some applicants are declined for the grant if they are found to have alternative income sources during the vetting process.