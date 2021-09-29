Boost for Bara burn unit as foundation donates R70m for expansion

In a statement, Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi expressed gratitude to the foundation, adding that most of the department's funds have in the past year been dedicated to Covid-19, leaving integral gaps in units such as these.

Sister Maria Tsandeni has worked at the burns unit for 28 years and is going on retirement on Wednesday. The 60-year-old nurse was among the dignitaries at the breaking-ground event on Wednesday. She told TimesLIVE she was ecstatic at the prospect of an extended burns unit ward, saying it was something which the hospital needed.

“I don’t say there’s a day that goes by without us admitting a patient. Most patients that we admit here are from poverty-stricken families,” said Tsandeni.

It is usually their hard living conditions that result in them being victims of fire. From paraffin stove accidents to candle-ignited shack flames, Tsandeni said she had seen it all over her years at the facility.

She has spent her career in the burns unit — a post she was allocated after qualifying as a nurse. Being a burns unit nurse was emotionally taxing, she said.