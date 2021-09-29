Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case has been postponed to December.

Mkhwebane appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Pretoria magistrate's court on charges of perjury, which emanate from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asked for an additional postponement to allow national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, more time to consider representations that had been made.

One of the charges against Mkhwebane were withdrawn as she was facing three.

Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges.

During previous appearances advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the court they regarded the charges “as frivolous and contrived” and said if their request for a withdrawal was not granted, they would approach the high court.

It was agreed by both parties that Mkhwebane could be excused from attending the rest of the proceedings on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to December 2 for a decision by the NDPP on the additional representations.

