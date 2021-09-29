South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed

29 September 2021 - 13:10
Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. File photo.
Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's perjury case has been postponed to December.

Mkhwebane appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Pretoria magistrate's court on charges of perjury, which emanate from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asked for an additional postponement to allow national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, more time to consider representations that had been made.

One of the charges against Mkhwebane were withdrawn as she was facing three.

Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. 

During previous appearances advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, told the court they regarded the charges “as frivolous and contrived” and said if their request for a withdrawal was not granted, they would approach the high court.

It was agreed by both parties that Mkhwebane could be excused from attending the rest of the proceedings on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to December 2 for a decision by the NDPP on the additional representations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa accuses public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of perjury

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “flatly contradicted herself, on oath, in two affidavits”, said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attorney in an ...
Politics
1 month ago

Internal probe into suspension of Robert McBride ‘going nowhere slowly’

The internal investigation into the suspension of Robert McBride, head of the State Security Agency foreign branch, is going nowhere slowly with no ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane scores court victory over parliamentary impeachment process

The Western Cape high court has found that sections of parliament’s impeachment rules are unconstitutional - in a judgment that has cast doubt on the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ferrari sprayed with bullets leaving two dead in Soweto South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  4. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  5. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling