Court beckons for company that 'severely pruned' R600k worth of trees in Joburg

Landscapers accused of cutting six extremely valuable acacia trees that were blocking billboards in Fourways, Johannesburg, will appear in court on November 4.

They have been charged with malicious damage to public infrastructure.

The treefelling incident happened last Wednesday, when six acacias were “pruned” at the Leaping Frog Shopping Centre by landscapers from Top Turf, a Bidvest company.

The trees are about 30 years old, indigenous and uncommon in the city.

According to Joseph Ndou, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo's regional manager, they were valued at R600,000.

On the day, Mmankwe Sebatjane, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo’s senior arboriculturist, and Ndou were in Fourways conducting site visits.

Driving along William Nicol Drive, they encountered the team allegedly illegally pruning the trees.

According to a statement by Bryne Maduka, the MD of Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, the acacias were “severely pruned”.

“Employees of the company say they were acting on instruction by their superiors, who were commissioned by the adjacent shopping centre to increase the visibility of advertising signage along this busy main road,” he said.