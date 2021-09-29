South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has administered a little over 17-million vaccines

29 September 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
People wait in line near a vaccination truck to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the visit of Sandra Kramer, director for Africa at the Directorate General for International Partnerships (INTPA) of the European Commission, and Maria Shaw-Barragan, director of international operations at the European Investment Bank (EIB), at a mobile vaccination center in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on September 23 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

September 29 2021 - 06:14

SA's TB burden continues to grow as Covid-19 gets all the attention

Tuberculosis, which remains the leading cause of deaths in SA, is on the rise. And, to make matters worse, there is little hope of ending it in the next nine years, as envisaged by the UN, largely thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taken attention away from the “orphan disease”. 

According to the latest report by an international organisation the Stop TB Partnership, during the coronavirus pandemic TB funding was slashed by more than half. This means that at least 1.2-million people either weren't diagnosed with, or treated for, TB. With four months still left this year, the number is expected to rise further.

In 2020, only 5.7-million people received treatment for TB, a drop of 21% from the previous year — leaving an estimated 4.3-million people with untreated TB and spelling death for probably half that number.

September 29 2021 - 05:30

