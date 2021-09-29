Digital skills will help curb youth unemployment: Thulas Nxesi

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi says upskilling South Africans and preparing them for the digital economy will help dent joblessness in the country, especially among young people.

Nxesi, who President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked with coming up with a jobs plan for SA, where unemployment is among the worst in the world, was speaking during the Huawei ICT youth up-skilling programme last week.

He said needs-based training, rather than “training for training’s sake” which resulted in issuing certificates that offer trainees no real edge in the labour market, was the way forward.

“As government we have said training must be ‘demand-led’, that is led by the demands of the labour market for specific skills. This means aligning training to the future of technology and the future world of work. This also means linking training to the provision of employment opportunities in those specific skills,” said Nxesi.

The Huawei upskilling programme, a partnership between the global tech giant and its subcontractor partners, will see 150 young people receive training to get them “job ready” for careers in ICT as field maintenance engineers, electrical engineers and riggers.