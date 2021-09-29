How do I know if my mask is good enough to protect me?

Wearing a mask in public is required by law and is meant to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, but how do you know if the mask you are wearing is good enough?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) “masks help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 by stopping the spread of respiratory droplets when people talk, sneeze or cough”.

While the N95 masks used by doctors and nurses add additional protection for healthcare workers, cloth masks are recommended for the public.